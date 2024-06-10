Noor Malabika Das, Kajol's 'The Trial' co-star, found dead in flat; suicide suspected

This news has left the showbiz world in deep state of shock. Meanwhile, Mumbai police has begun their investigation.

DH reached out to her team and got to know that for the past couple of months Noor was behaving in a strange manner. Noor was not responding properly to messages and calls.

She always pretended to be busy and disconnected the calls saying “I am travelling, I am busy in a meeting,” as per her team.

Even a few weeks back, Noor shaved her head which was 'shocking' - the team claimed - for them and her friends. "We don’t know what went wrong with her as she was pretty good with her work," her team further added.

According to police sources quoted by Mid-Day, residents reported a foul smell emanating from Noor’s flat and alerted Oshiwara Police. The Oshiwara Police the forced their way into the flat and found Noor's decomposed body hanging from a ceiling fan.

Hailing from Assam, Noor Malabika Das has managed to mark for herself in the world of Hindi web series. Noor has worked on notable web series like Walkaman Upaya, Siskiyaan, and Charamsukh.