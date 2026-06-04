Sukhoi fighter jet lands at Navi Mumbai airport, underscoring dual-use aviation capability

<p>Raigad: In a significant operational milestone for the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), a frontline Sukhoi fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) landed at the greenfield airport for the first time on Thursday, highlighting the growing strategic value of India's modern civil aviation infrastructure.</p><p>The landing demonstrates the capability of civilian airports to support military operations during emergencies, disaster relief missions and national security contingencies—a concept increasingly incorporated into aviation planning worldwide.</p> .IAF’s Sukhoi fighter crashes in Nashik; pilot, co-pilot eject safely.<p>The Gandhinagar-based South Western Air Command (SWAC) of the IAF and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), which operates NMIA, confirmed the development.</p><p>"The IAF created history today as an Su-30MKI landed at Navi Mumbai International Airport for the very first time. A majestic roar filled the skies as the fighter jet touched down, showcasing the IAF's operational flexibility and the nation's growing aerospace capabilities," a SWAC spokesperson said.</p><p>Military and civil aviation experts described the landing as an important validation of the airport's infrastructure and readiness to handle a diverse range of aircraft, including advanced military platforms.</p> .<p>The event marks the latest chapter in NMIA's journey from a greenfield project to a key aviation hub. </p><p>In October 2024, an IAF C-295 transport aircraft successfully landed on the airport's runway during pre-operational trials, accompanied by a flypast by Sukhoi fighter jets.</p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport on October 11, 2025, and commercial operations commenced on December 25, 2025.</p> .<p>Beyond its role as Mumbai's second international gateway, NMIA is increasingly being viewed as a strategic aviation asset. </p><p>Experts note that the ability of military aircraft to operate from civilian airports enhances operational flexibility and strengthens preparedness, particularly in a region that hosts some of India's most critical financial, industrial and maritime infrastructure.</p><p>As India expands both its aviation network and defence capabilities, the successful landing of a frontline combat aircraft at NMIA underscores the growing convergence of civilian infrastructure development and national security preparedness.</p>