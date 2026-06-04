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Sukhoi fighter jet lands at Navi Mumbai airport, underscoring dual-use aviation capability

The landing demonstrates the capability of civilian airports to support military operations during emergencies, disaster relief missions and national security contingencies—a concept increasingly incorporated into aviation planning worldwide.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 17:15 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 17:15 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNavi MumbaiSukhoi

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