<p>Mumbai: Two days after winning the Baramati assembly bypoll with a record margin, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Sunetra Pawar on Wednesday tendered her resignation as a Rajya Sabha member.</p>.<p>Pawar, 62, submitted her resignation to Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, said her son and Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar.</p>.<p>Sunetra Pawar won the Baramati by-election, which was necessitated following the death of her husband Ajit Pawar, with a record margin of 2,18,034 votes.</p>.Maharashtra bypolls: Sunetra Pawar wins bypoll by record 2.18 lakh votes.<p>She was elected unopposed to the Upper House of Parliament in June 2024 after losing the Lok Sabha election from Baramati to NCP (SP) candidate Supriya Sule.</p>.<p>Pawar was sworn in as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra on January 31, days after the death of husband Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Baramati.</p>.<p>In a statement, Sunetra Pawar said, "Having been elected to the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha, I have tendered my resignation as a Member of the Rajya Sabha. I am grateful to the people of Maharashtra for having elected me to the Vidhan Sabha, as well as for the opportunity given to me to serve at the national level as a Member of the Council of States." "My tenure, though short, has been enriching and enlightening, and has brought a wider perspective to my understanding of national and international issues," she said.</p>.<p>Pawar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "valued guidance", and union Home Minister Amit Shah for his support.</p>.<p>"Vice President Shri C P Radhakrishnan ji accepted my resignation. He also guided me on my onward journey in public life, for which I am ever so grateful," she said. </p>