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Sunetra Pawar resigns as Rajya Sabha member after Baramati bypoll victory

Pawar, 62, submitted her resignation to Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 00:00 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 00:00 IST
India NewsIndian Politicssunetra pawar

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