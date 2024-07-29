Supreme Court issues notice to Ajit Pawar group on plea against Maharashtra Speaker decision over 'real NCP'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his supporting MLAs on a plea by Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) challenging validity of the Speaker's decision declaring the group led by the rebel leader as the real NCP.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra sought a response from the Ajit Pawar group and decided to hear the matter along with a similar matter filed by Shiv Sena UBT's group against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other MLAs.

Senior advocate Abhishek M Singhvi, appearing for Jayant Patil and others of Sharad Pawar group, submitted that the matter was required to be considered urgently in view of the short remnant tenure of the state Assembly, which is to expire by November, this year.