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Homeindiamaharashtra

Supriya Sule dismisses merger talks with Congress

"We do not know anything about it. Neither Pawar Saheb knows anything about it, nor do I, nor (state unit president) Shashikant Shinde Ji, nor (senior leader) Jayant Patil Ji," Sule told reporters in Nagpur.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 12:23 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 12:23 IST
India NewsCongressMaharashtraSupriya SuleIndia PoliticsNCP (SP)

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