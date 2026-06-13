Supriya Sule dismisses merger talks with Congress

<p>Mumbai: Amid growing political speculation over a possible merger of opposition parties with the Congress, NCP (SP) working president and Baramati MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supriya-sule">Supriya Sule</a> on Saturday categorically dismissed reports suggesting that Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) was considering such a move.</p><p>"We do not know anything about it. Neither Pawar Saheb knows anything about it, nor do I, nor (state unit president) Shashikant Shinde Ji, nor (senior leader) Jayant Patil Ji," Sule told reporters in Nagpur.</p><p>"In our party, no one has made any proposal, and no one has given us any proposal. Neither have we made any proposal, nor have they," she said, rejecting speculation about merger talks.</p> .Country could have benefited from Bhujbal's leadership had he been nominated to Rajya Sabha: Supriya Sule .<p>The clarification comes amid an intensifying political debate triggered by Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut's recent suggestion that regional parties born out of splits in the Congress, including the Sharad Pawar-headed NCP (SP) and Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, should consider returning to the parent organisation to strengthen the opposition against the BJP.</p><p>The merger speculation gained further traction after senior Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole claimed that a proposal from NCP (SP) founder Sharad Pawar had been discussed earlier and that opposition parties sharing secular and democratic values should come together to prevent a division of anti-BJP votes.</p> .<p>Earlier this week, Sule had described Raut's suggestion as: "Time will tell, let it rain first, then we'll decide whether to take an umbrella or a raincoat."</p><p>Her latest remarks, however, appear aimed at firmly distancing the party from reports of any ongoing merger exercise.</p><p>Founded by veteran leader Sharad Pawar in 1999 after breaking away from the Congress, the NCP remains one of Maharashtra's principal political forces despite the 2023 split that led to the formation of the Ajit Pawar-led faction, which is now part of the BJP-led NDA and the ruling Maha Yuti government in Maharashtra. Following Ajit Pawar's death Sunetra Pawar heads the NCP. </p>