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Supriya Sule says her car dashed by another vehicle on Expressway

"While travelling from Pune to Mumbai today I had an awful experience on the highway when vehicle GJ13CF5257 rammed into my car from the side due to reckless driving," she wrote on X.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 18:21 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 18:21 IST
India NewsMaharashtraSupriya Sule

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