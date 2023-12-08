Supriya Sule slams BJP for ‘insulting’ Nawab Malik, says it has trapped Ajit Pawar group

Reacting to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s letter to Ajit Pawar opposing Malik sitting on a treasury bench seat, Sule said, “I read that letter and the way Nawab Malik has been insulted is wrong.”

Speaking to PTI on Thursday, she alleged that the BJP has turned into “Bhrashta Jumla Party”, and they have 'trapped' the Ajit Pawar group.