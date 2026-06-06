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Homeindiamaharashtra

Supriya Sule vows to introduce bill to stop 'horse trading' in elections

She said either elections should be discontinued in their present form, or open voting should be introduced.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 09:41 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 09:41 IST
India NewsMaharashtraSupriya SuleIndia PoliticsNCP (SP)

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