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Supriya Sule's car hit by another vehicle on Mumbai-Pune E-way; safe due to seatbelt, she says

"I was a bit scared for a min when the car came and banged into my car from the side. Road safety very important," she said.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 16:53 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 16:53 IST
India NewsMaharashtraSupriya SuleAccidentMumbai-Pune Expressway

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