Supriya Sule's car hit by another vehicle on Mumbai-Pune E-way; safe due to seatbelt, she says

<p>Pune: NCP (SP) leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supriya-sule">Supriya Sule</a> on Saturday said a car rammed into her vehicle while she was on her way from Pune to Mumbai, adding that she was safe as she was wearing a seatbelt.</p>.<p>The Baramati Lok Sabha MP was travelling on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway when the incident took place.</p>.Supriya Sule attends Sunetra Pawar’s rally in Baramati, extends MVA support.<p>"Hello, Driving Pune to Mumbai, a car just came and banged into my car wear a seat belt. pls all travelling take care. It's not about how u drive, it could be a reckless driver. Fortunately I was wearing a seat belt. We all totally safe but was a bit scared for a min when the car came and banged into my car from the side. Road safety very important," she said in a social media post.</p>.<p>Sule also shared the number of the vehicle that hit her car. </p>