Supriya Sule’s daughter Revati to tie the knot with Nagpur-based businessman's son

Sarang Lakhanee hails from a prominent business family based in Nagpur and is the son of Arun Lakhani, chairman and managing director of the Vishvaraj Group.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 14:37 IST
