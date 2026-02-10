<p>NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar’s grand-daughter Revati Sule is set to tie knot with Sarang Lakhanee, the son of a Nagpur-based businessman.</p><p>Revati is the daughter of Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule, the NCP (SP) working president and Baramati MP and Sadanand Sule. </p><p>News of the upcoming wedding came in public domain after Smruti Shinde, daughter of veteran Congressman and former chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, shared a congratulatory post for the couple and their families on Instagram.</p><p>“Congratulations…Revati Sule and Sarang Lakhanee,” she said and tagged the Sule couple and their son Vijay Sule. </p>.<p>The Pawar-Sule and Shinde families share excellent personal relations.</p><p>Sarang Lakhanee hails from a prominent business family based in Nagpur. He is the son of Arun Lakhani, chairman and managing director of the Vishvaraj Group, a company engaged in water sustainability projects, wastewater management and road infrastructure development. He is also a good badminton player, who has participated in various national and international competitions. </p><p>Details related to the wedding date, venue and other things are not yet known. </p><p>Revati did her graduation from the prestigious London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). </p><p>She actively participated in her mother, Supriya Sule’s campaign for the first time during the Baramati Lok Sabha elections.</p>