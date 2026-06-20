Supriya Sule's daughter Revati weds Sarang Lakhani; Bhagwat Mann, Rahul Gandhi, Kharge attend reception

<p>Mumbai: Revati Sule, the daughter of NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule and granddaughter of party chief Sharad Pawar, on Saturday tied the knot with Nagpur-based industrialist Sarang Lakhani here.</p>.<p>RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attended the wedding, among others.</p>.Country could have benefited from Bhujbal's leadership had he been nominated to Rajya Sabha: Supriya Sule .<p>Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had attended the 'sangeet' ceremony last night.</p>.Supriya Sule dismisses merger talks with Congress.<p>Sarang's father Arun Lakhani, who is the chairman and managing director of Vishwaraj group, was recently elected unopposed to the Maharashtra Legislative Council. Sarang is the executive director of Vishwaraj group.</p>.<p>Revati Sule holds a master's degree in public administration from the London School of Economics. </p>