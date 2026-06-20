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Homeindiamaharashtra

Supriya Sule's daughter Revati weds Sarang Lakhani; Bhagwat Mann, Rahul Gandhi, Kharge attend reception

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had attended the 'sangeet' ceremony last night.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 17:25 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 17:25 IST
India NewsMumbaiRahul GandhiMaharashtraMallikarjun KhargeSupriya Sule

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