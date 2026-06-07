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Homeindiamaharashtra

Suspense prevails over NCP’s Rajya Sabha nominee; Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal emerges as frontrunner

On the other hand, BJP’s Navneet Rana, a former Independent MP from Amravati, also seems keen for the Rajya Sabha seat.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 15:54 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 15:54 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNCPRajya SabhaIndia Politics

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