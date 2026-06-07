Suspense prevails over NCP’s Rajya Sabha nominee; Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal emerges as frontrunner

<p>Mumbai: Suspense prevails in the NCP camp over the candidature for by-elections for the Rajya Sabha seat which was vacated by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sunetra-pawar">Sunetra Pawar </a>after she was appointed as Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister and took over as NCP national president. </p><p>Veteran OBC leader and the food, civil supplies and consumer protection minister Chhagan Bhujbal has emerged as the frontrunner for the seat. </p><p>Over the past few days, top NCP leaders including Sunetra Pawar, her sons and Rajya Sabha member Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar, NCP national working president Praful Patel and state NCP president Sunil Tatkare, held deliberations among themselves and with Maharashtra chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a>, who heads the BJP-led Maha Yuti government. </p>.NCP in damage-control mode? Parth Pawar backs Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare amid talk of Sunetra Pawar unease.<p>According to reports, Bhujbal, who is an MLA from Yeola in Nashik district, however, has asked for his nephew Sameer Bhujbal, a former MP, to be inducted into the state Cabinet. </p><p>Bhujbal's son Pankaj Bhujbal is an MLC from the Governor's quota. </p><p>The BJP and NCP leadership is yet to take a call on this issue. </p><p>The 78-year-old Bhujbal is the President of Akhil Bharatiya Mahatma Phule Samta Parishad, a national organisation of the OBCs.</p><p>Another NCP leader whose name was doing the rounds is Dilip Walse-Patil, a former minister and ex-Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.</p><p>On the other hand, BJP’s Navneet Rana, a former Independent MP from Amravati, also seems keen for the Rajya Sabha seat. She separately met Fadnavis and Sunetra Pawar. In fact, she was once part of the undivided Sharad Pawar-led NCP. </p><p>The NCP leadership, however, made it clear that the seat is from the NCP quota. </p>