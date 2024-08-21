Watch | SUV rams into car, hits it again after U-turn as two groups clash in Thane road rage incident

Incidents of road rage taking a violent turn are on the rise in the country as Indian roads are witnessing more aggressive behaviour by angry drivers.

In another incident of road rage in Mumbai on August 19, two persons were arrested for allegedly attacking and injuring a 34-year-old priest.

One of the accused, Pratham Digamber Khillare (22), was travelling on a motorcycle when he hit the victim's two-wheeler in the Laljipada locality, and an argument ensued.

Khillare then called his friends who assaulted the priest and his brother-in-law, and he stabbed him with a knife. The police arrested Khillare and his friend Chotu Maniyar in the case.

While the victim initially refused to lodge a complaint, a video of the attack surfaced on social media, and a case was registered.

On August 17, a 36-year-old man was beaten to death by an e-rickshaw driver and two others following an argument in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

(With inputs from PTI)