'Take journalists to dhabas for tea': Audio clip of state BJP chief Bawankule's advice to partymen lands him in soup

While the BJP was not in a position to deny the audio clip, the leaders of the saffron party said that it was misconstrued.

Condemning the statement, the Mantralaya ani Vidhimandal Vartahar Sangh has sought an apology from the state BJP chief.

In the viral audio clip, Bawankule could he heard saying - “There are small-time video journalists running news portals and residing in your booth areas sometimes present a minor incident as if something big has happened…prepare a list of such nuisance-creating journalists, including those from the electronic media or print, and invite them for a cup of tea to dhabas so that they would not write anything against us ahead of Maha Vijay 2024. You know what I mean by inviting them for a cup of tea…if there are some shortcomings (BJP MP) Dr Sujay Vikhe Patil is there… take them to dhabas. Treat them well and ensure no negative news comes out against us. There should be positive news about us. Protect your own booths first.”