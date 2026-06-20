'Taken out of context': Congress MP Dr Kalge on saying he incurred financial loss due to reduced medical practice

<p>Latur: Days after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=congress">Congress</a> MP Dr Shivaji Kalge said he has incurred financial loss after becoming a Lok Sabha member due to reduced engagement in his medical practice, he has said his remarks were "taken out of context and distorted".</p>.<p>Kalge, who represents the Latur Lok Sabha seat, said in a social media post that some individuals deliberately distorted his statement and portrayed it as if he regretted entering public life or considered it as a loss.</p>.<p>Earlier this week, Kalge said, "In the financial year 2023-24, I paid around Rs 36 lakh in income tax. In 2024-25, my tax outgo was about Rs 8.75 lakh because my income had reduced significantly. I am unable to give adequate time to my patients and cannot run my hospital full-time," he said.</p>.<p>"If anyone asks about my economic condition, I would say that I am at a loss after becoming an MP," the MP had added.</p>.<p>Clarifying his stand on his earlier remarks, Kalge said in his social media post that despite having no political background, he was given an opportunity by the Congress to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Latur and was elected with an overwhelming mandate by the people.</p>.'Even Congress leaders disagree with Rahul Gandhi': BJP cites Tharoor's remarks.<p>The trust reposed in him by the party and voters remains the greatest honour of his life and continues to inspire his commitment to public service, he said.</p>.<p>During the interview, journalists had asked him about his medical practice after entering active public life, he said, adding that in response, he stated that his professional medical work had been affected because his social and political responsibilities now occupy most of his time.</p>.<p>"But some individuals deliberately distorted this statement and portrayed it as if I regret entering public life or consider it a loss. Such interpretations were far removed from what he had actually conveyed," he said.</p>.<p>The MP stressed that the opportunity to serve in the Lok Sabha was invaluable and could not be compared with financial gains or any other personal consideration.</p>.<p>The affection and support he has received from voters, party workers and alliance leaders, he added, can never be measured in monetary terms, Kalge added.</p>