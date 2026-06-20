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Homeindiamaharashtra

'Taken out of context': Congress MP Dr Kalge on saying he incurred financial loss due to reduced medical practice

He said some individuals deliberately distorted his statement and portrayed it as if he regretted entering public life or considered it as a loss.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 10:48 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 10:48 IST
CongressIndiaMaharashtraIndia Politics

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