Talcum powder mixed fake medicines supplied to government hospitals in Maharashtra instead of antibiotics

Mumbai: Antibiotics delivered to some of the government hospitals in Maharashtra were spurious and fake and contained talcum powder and starch, according to the charge sheet filed in a court in Nagpur this week, months after the inter-state gang was busted.

The states where the racket ran included Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand.

The counterfeit antibiotics were manufactured in a veterinary medicine laboratory in Haridwar. Hawala channels were used for transfer of money.

The Nagpur Rural police and the Food and Drug Administration were involved in the investigations. More than half a dozen people were named in the charge sheet.