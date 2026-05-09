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TCS case: AIMIM chief Owaisi decries 'media trial' of Nida Khan; asks if possessing burqa is crime

The allegations against his party in the case at least means "we are not the B team of the BJP", the AIMIM chief added.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 11:27 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 11:27 IST
India NewsMaharashtraAIMIMTCSAsauddin Owaisi

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