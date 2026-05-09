Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

TCS case | 'Media acting as judge & jury is dangerous': AIMIM chief Owaisi questions 'media trial' of Nida Khan

Owaisi said that he have faith in the justice system, and that the court will declare Nida Khan innocent.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 11:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 May 2026, 11:27 IST
India NewsMaharashtraAIMIMTCSAsauddin Owaisi

Follow us on :

Follow Us