TCS case | 'Media acting as judge & jury is dangerous': AIMIM chief Owaisi questions 'media trial' of Nida Khan

<p>Hyderabad: A day after Nida Khan—the prime suspect in the alleged <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sexual-harassment">sexual harassment</a> and religious conversion case involving employees of IT major <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tata-consultancy-services">Tata Consultancy Services</a> at its Nashik BPO was arrested, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and Hyderabad MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/asaduddin-owaisi">Asaduddin Owaisi</a> said that she is facing media trial. </p>.<p>"Nida Khan was transferred from her job before the FIR was registered. We all have seen the statement of TCS. It says she is not connected in any manner to the HR department,” Owaisi told reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. </p>.AIMIM leader pressured corporator to harbour TCS case accused Nida Khan, claims Shiv Sena minister.<p>"Nine FIRs have been registered so far and in one of them, Nida Khan has been named for hurting religious statements,” he said, adding that if the media acts like judge and jury, it is dangerous. </p>.<p>“It will not serve the purpose of justice. We have faith that the court will deliver justice and the girl (Nida Khan) will be proven innocent. This case will not stand in court,” he said. </p>