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TCS case: Victim alleges being forced to watch videos of Pakistani Islamic clerics

The videos were shown so that the victim could learn about Islam, she said in her statement that is part of the chargesheet.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 16:14 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 16:14 IST
India NewsPakistanMaharashtraTCSforced conversion

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