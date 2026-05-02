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TCS Nashik case: Court denies anticipatory bail to accused Nida Khan

Earlier, the court had refused to grant any interim relief to Khan, who had cited her pregnancy as one of the reasons to seek a pre-arrest bail order.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 14:05 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 14:05 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNashikTCS

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