<p>Mumbai: In a fresh development into the alleged sexual harassment and religious conversion case involving employees of IT major <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tcs">Tata Consultancy Services</a> at its Nashik BPO, a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nashik">Nashik</a> Sessions Court on Saturday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Nida Khan, one of the prime suspects in the case. </p><p>Additional Sessions Judge Justice KG Joshi had heard the arguments put forth by Khan's legal counsel Baba Sayyed and the Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar, who represents the Special Investigation Team (SIT).</p>.TCS Nashik case: No interim relief till April 27 to accused Nida Khan.<p>The defence team argued that Maharashtra has no specific law criminalising forced religious conversion and that the prosecution had not clearly invoked provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.</p><p>Earlier, the court had refused to grant any interim relief to Khan, who had cited her pregnancy as one of the reasons to seek a pre-arrest bail order. </p><p>Khan has been named as one of eight accused mentioned in nine FIRs registered by Nashik city police between 26 March-3 April.</p><p>The other accused are Danish Sheikh, Shafi Shaikh, Asif Ansari, Tausif Attar, Shahrukh Qureshi, Raza Memon and Ashwini Chainani.</p><p>“The offence is a serious one, Nida Khan is one of the prime accused and therefore her custodial interrogation is necessary,” Misar contended. </p>