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TCS Nashik case: Hunt on for absconding female accused, husband questioned

The absconding accused, Nida Khan, is likely to approach a Nashik court for anticipatory bail citing her pregnancy and medical condition.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 15:45 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 15:45 IST
India NewsMaharashtraSexual HarassmentNashikTCSReligious conversioncrime branch

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