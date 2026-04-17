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TCS Nashik case: Nida Khan held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

She was held with the help of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police and the crime branch of that city, Nashik police commissioner Sandeep Karnik informed.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 19:17 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 19:17 IST
India NewsMaharashtraSexual HarassmentNashikTCS

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