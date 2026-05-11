<p>Mumbai: In a significant development vis-a-vis the alleged sexual harassment and religious conversion case involving employees of IT major Tata Consultancy Services at its Nashik BPO, a court on Monday sent prime suspect Nida Khan to 14 days’ judicial custody. </p><p>Nida Khan was arrested on the intervening night of May 7-8 from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.</p> .TCS case | 'Media acting as judge & jury is dangerous': AIMIM chief Owaisi questions 'media trial' of Nida Khan.<p>She was produced before the Nashik Road Court which sent her to police custody until 11 May. </p><p>Over the last three days, the Special Investigation Team of the Nashik police questioned her. </p><p>On expiry of her police remand, she was produced before the Nashik Road Court on Monday, where Additional Sessions Judge KG Joshi sent her to judicial custody until 24 May. </p> .<p>Nida Khan is being sent to Nashik Road central jail.</p><p>Nida Khan has been arrested under provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.</p><p>The SIT of the Nashik police is investigating nine FIRs, registered between 26 March-3 April, in the matter. </p><p>One case was registered at Deolali Camp police station and eight were registered with Mumbai Naka police station. </p>