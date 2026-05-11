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TCS Nashik case: Nida Khan remanded in judicial custody till May 24

Nida Khan was arrested on the intervening night of May 7-8 from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 17:55 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 17:55 IST
India NewsMaharashtraTCS

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