Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

TCS Nashik case: No interim relief till April 27 to accused Nida Khan

The complainant’s lawyer has filed an application seeking time to submit their written response, which the court allowed, granting time till April 27.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 11:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 April 2026, 11:44 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNashikTCSinterim relief

Follow us on :

Follow Us