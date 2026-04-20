TCS Nashik case: No interim relief till April 27 to accused Nida Khan

<p>Nida Khan, an accused in the TCS religious conversion and sexual harassment case alleged by some women colleagues, was denied interim relief till April 27. Her counsel had moved an application seeking interim protection pending the hearing of her anticipatory bail plea. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, the complainant’s lawyer filed an application seeking time to submit their written response, which the court allowed, granting time till April 27. The court will now hear both the anticipatory bail application and the interim relief plea on April 27.</p>.TCS Nashik case: Hunt on for absconding female accused, husband questioned .<p>Meanwhile, a woman engineer at a Nashik unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has revealed in harrowing detail the alleged harassment and religious coercion she faced at the office of the IT major.</p><p>In a chilling statement, which is part of one of nine FIRs, the complainant alleged that her harassers justified violence against women as a consequence of not wearing burqas and made derogatory remarks about Hindu deities.</p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>