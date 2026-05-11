TCS Nashik case | No POSH compliance, religious intimidation: NCW flags concerns

<p>New Delhi: Accusing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tata-consultancy-services">Tata Consultancy Services</a> (TCS) of following non-compliance of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/posh">POSH</a> guidelines, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-commission-for-women">National Commission for Women</a> (NCW) has urged authorities to take appropriate action in the Nashik sexual harassment case. </p><p>The women's body has said that the case is one of pervasive harassment, denigration of religion and systemic bullying.</p><p>The NCW had taken suo moto cognizance of the matter following serious allegations made by several women employees at TCS, Nashik, Maharashtra. </p><p>Under the directive of NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, a Fact-Finding Committee was constituted comprising Retired Justice of Bombay High Court Justice Sadhna, former Haryana DGP BK Sinha, Supreme Court advocate Monika Arora, and senior NCW coordinator Lilabati.</p><p>The Committee visited Nashik on April 18 and 19, 2026, and interacted with victims, POSH Internal Committee (IC) members of TCS, police officers, and other key witnesses. </p><p>It subsequently prepared a detailed report of over 50 pages with more than 25 recommendations, which was submitted to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> on May 8. </p>.TCS Nashik case: Two accused sent to fresh police custody.<p>The report stated that NCW found a “deeply disturbing and toxic workplace environment marked by pervasive sexual harassment and abuse of authority”. </p><p>The report also said that the accused identified as Danish, Tausif, and Raza Memon, and protected by employee Ashwini Chainani, had assumed effective control of the TCS Nashik office and used to target young and vulnerable women employees, harassing them sexually, emotionally and mentally. The complainants were found to have been sexually harassed and subjected to attempts of molestation.</p><p>The Committee also flagged the use of religious intimidation as a tool of harassment, and said they bullied female employees by denigrating Hindu mythology, beliefs, traditions and practices, while asserting the superiority of Islam. </p><p>Many women wished to lodge complaints but were deterred by fear of professional repercussions, social stigma, and the absence of any formal complaint mechanism.</p>.TCS Nashik case: 'Rapes take place because women do not wear burqas': Victim's statement gives harrowing details .<p>The Committee also found zero compliance with the POSH Act at the Nashik unit. The Internal Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 was a common body for both Pune and Nashik, which is a direct contravention of the statute. </p><p>No IC member had ever visited or inspected the Nashik unit. There were no POSH-related placards, boards, or posters at the office, no display of IC member contacts, and no awareness or orientation programmes for employees or committee members.</p><p>The Committee also noted that CCTVs installed at the premises were non-functional.</p><p>Among its key recommendations, the Committee recommended that the accused be charged under Sections 75, 78, 79 and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The Committee directed police to invoke the Witness Protection Act, 2017 in favour of all complainants and co-employees, and to shield them from undue media intrusion and anti-social elements.</p>