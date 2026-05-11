Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

TCS Nashik case | No POSH compliance, religious intimidation: NCW flags concerns

The Committee visited Nashik on April 18 and 19, 2026, and interacted with victims, POSH Internal Committee (IC) members of TCS, police officers, and other key witnesses.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 13:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 May 2026, 13:22 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeNashikharassmentTCSNCWPoSH

Follow us on :

Follow Us