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TCS Nashik case: Order on Nida Khan's bail plea likely on June 25

Additional Sessions Judge (Nashik Road court) K G Joshi reserved the case for order after both the defence and prosecution completed their arguments.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 18:40 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 18:40 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNashikTCS

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