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TCS Nashik case: Police dispatches three teams to find Nida Khan, husband taken into custody

Considering the scope, gravity, and sensitivity of these crimes, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed under Nashik Police chief Sandeep Karnik.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 16:05 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 16:05 IST
India NewsMaharashtraSexual HarassmentNashikTCSReligious conversionpolice custody

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