<p>Mumbai: The Nashik City Police has dispatched three teams to locate the absconding accused Nida Khan in connection with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sexual-harassment">sexual harassment</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/religious-conversion">religious conversion</a> case involving employees of IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).</p><p>During the investigation, Nida Khan's husband was taken into custody within the jurisdiction of the Mumbra Police Station for questioning.</p><p>“During interrogation, he revealed that the accused, Nida, had gone to a relative's house. However, when the police team reached the relative’s residence, the house was found locked. Furthermore, it has been observed that the mobile phones of both the accused and her relatives are switched off. The search for the accused, Nida Khan, is currently ongoing,” Nashik police officials said on Friday night. </p><p>About the incident, the Nashik police said, “Serious incidents involving the molestation, mental harassment, sexual exploitation, and hurting of religious sentiments of female employees by certain male staff members at a renowned multinational company in Nashik city have come to light. To date, a total of 9 criminal cases have been registered in this matter.”</p>.Nida Khan, alleged mastermind of TCS Nashik harassment case works as telecaller, not HR, claims family.<p>Considering the scope, gravity, and sensitivity of these crimes, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed under Nashik Police chief Sandeep Karnik.</p><p>On the ongoing probe, the police acknowledged and expressed sincere gratitude for the widespread appreciation received from citizens, media, and stakeholders regarding the strict police action on women harassment cases. </p><p>“The support and trust of the public remain critical in enabling effective, lawful, and citizen-centric policing. The concerned corporate entity has also extended full cooperation to the investigation including for other related allegations - religious harassment & attempts to conversion; and has demonstrated a responsible approach in addressing the matter,” it said. </p><p>However, it added that certain speculative reports and social media posts around the investigation are circulating across sections of media and digital platforms. </p><p>“Citizens, media personnel, and digital platform users are strongly urged to exercise caution and restraint while consuming or sharing information. Circulation of unverified and/or speculative content can hamper ongoing investigations and create unnecessary panic,” the police said.</p>