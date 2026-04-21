<p>Nashik, Maharashtra: A prime accused in the alleged sexual harassment case at TCS's Nashik unit on Tuesday filed a bail application claiming that the complaint stemmed from the victim's frustration over her "one-sided feelings" for him, or due to parental pressure.</p>.<p>Danish Shaikh, the accused, also denied making remarks hurting the victim's religious sentiments.</p>.<p>The 31-year-old software professional is one of the eight arrested accused in the case.</p>.<p>Currently in judicial custody, Shaikh moved a bail application through his lawyer Umesh Walzade before the Nashik sessions court which will hear it on May 2.</p>.<p>"The applicant (Shaikh) never made disparaging remarks about any religion. It appears the complainant had one-sided feelings for the applicant and filed this complaint out of frustration or parental pressure," his plea said.</p>.<p>The victim has alleged in her complaint that Shaikh gained her trust by promising to secure her a job at TCS, sexually harassed her and later promised marriage despite being already married with two children.</p>.TCS Nashik case: Hunt on for absconding female accused, husband questioned .<p>Shaikh contended in the application that they were college friends and she was fully aware of his marital status.</p>.<p>While the alleged incidents dated back to 2022, the FIR was registered in 2026 without a no valid explanation for the delay, he stated.</p>.<p>Shaikh, along with four others, has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 69 (sexual intercourse by deceitful means), 75 (sexual harassment) and 299 (deliberate acts to outrage religious feelings).</p>.<p>Sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have also been invoked.</p>.<p>An SIT of Nashik Police is probing a total of nine cases registered in connection with the alleged attempts of forcible conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental and sexual harassment of female employees at the TCS unit.</p>.<p>Eight persons have been arrested so far.</p>.<p>TCS has stated that it has a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, and the employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at the Nashik office have been suspended.</p>