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TCS Nashik case: Prime accused seeks bail, says complaint filed due to frustration or parents' pressure

Currently in judicial custody, Shaikh moved a bail application through his lawyer Umesh Walzade before the Nashik sessions court which will hear it on May 2.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 16:54 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 16:54 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNashikTCSbail

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