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TCS Nashik case: Properties of corporator who helped Nida Khan razed

Demolition follows days after AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that Nida Khan was facing “media trial” even as he defended Mateen Patel.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 12:58 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 12:58 IST

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