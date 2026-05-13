<p>Mumbai: In a fresh development into the alleged sexual harassment and religious conversion case involving employees of IT major Tata Consultancy Services at its Nashik BPO, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) on Wednesday demolished two illegal properties linked to Mateen Patel, the corporator of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), who had harboured prime suspect Nida Khan. </p><p>The demolition follows days after AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that Nida Khan was facing “media trial” even as he defended Patel. </p>.TCS Nashik case: Nida Khan remanded in judicial custody till May 24.<p>The Nashik police filed an FIR against Patel for helping Nida Khan during her hiding. </p><p>The civic body of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, earlier known as Aurangabad, demolished two houses and an office linked to Patel during an early morning operation carried out under heavy police security. </p><p>The demolition drive began around 6 am and was conducted using JCB machines amid the presence of civic and police teams. </p><p>Earlier, the CSMC had issued notices to Patel, giving him 72 hours to submit legal documents related to the properties. However, he failed to submit the required documents, after which demolition action was initiated.</p><p>Patel had even approached the Bombay High Court seeking relief, but the court did not grant a stay on the civic action.</p><p>Meanwhile, AIMIM Maharashtra unit President and former MP Imtiaz Jaleel raised serious questions over the administrative action.</p><p>“When the teams arrived to demolish Patel's house and office, the family members welcomed them with flowers and also handed over a copy of the Constitution,” he said, adding: "Those flowers were not showered on the officials, but on the funeral procession of injustice.”</p><p>According to him, such action cannot be initiated merely on the basis of allegations and statements from political parties. </p>