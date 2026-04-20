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TCS Nashik case: 'Rapes take place because women do not wear burqas': Victim's statement gives harrowing details

In her statement, the woman alleged that her harassers justified violence against women as a consequence of not wearing burqas and made derogatory remarks about Hindu deities.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 10:46 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 10:46 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNashikTCS

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