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TCS Nashik case: Two accused sent to fresh police custody

The National Commission for Women has also set up a fact-finding committee to probe the allegations.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 16:58 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 16:58 IST
India NewsMaharashtraSexual HarassmentNashikTCSReligious conversionpolice custody

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