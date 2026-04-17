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TCS Nashik case: Will bust entire module, none to be spared, says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra police said the investigation into the case suggested that seven male accused operated like an organised gang to target women employees.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 09:47 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 09:47 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNashikDevendra FadnavisTCS

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