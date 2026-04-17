<p>Kolkata: Maharashtra Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> on Friday said his government was confident of busting the module involved in the alleged sexual harassment and forcible religious conversion at a unit of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tata-consultancy-services">Tata Consultancy Services</a> (TCS) in Nashik.</p>.<p>Addressing a press meet here, Fadnavis said the MNC "took serious note of the issue and initiated necessary steps" to assist the ongoing investigation.</p>.<p>"It is a serious issue, done by a module. We will bust the module. We are also taking help from central agencies," he said.</p>.<p>Hailing the measures taken by the IT firm, he added, "None among those involved will be shielded." Fadnavis is currently in West Bengal to campaign for BJP candidates.</p>.Who is Nida Khan? The alleged mastermind of TCS Nashik harassment case.<p>An earlier report from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, quoting a senior Maharashtra police officer, said the investigation into the case suggested that seven male accused operated like an organised gang to target women employees.</p>.<p>Police have registered nine cases in connection with the allegations, the report said.</p>.<p>Seven employees -- six men working at the MNC's Nashik unit and a woman HR manager -- have been arrested so far. One female accused is on the run. </p>