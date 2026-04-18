<p>Amid the ongoing police probe into allegations of religious conversion and sexual misconduct at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tcs">TCS</a>' Nashik unit, the IT giant said that it had not received any complaints through its internal channels on the matter.</p><p>"A preliminary review of the systems and records pertaining to the Nashik unit indicates that we have not received any complaints of the nature that are being alleged on either our ethics or POSH (prevention of sexual harassment) channels.</p> .TCS Nashik case: Police dispatches three teams to find Nida Khan, husband taken into custody.<p>"TCS holds itself to the highest standards of employee welfare and institutional conduct. We remain fully committed to the safety, dignity, and well-being of every employee," the statement said.</p><p>TCS said it has a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct, and is focused on supporting employees and ensuring a safe and respectful workplace across all locations.</p> .<p>It continues to extend full cooperation to the law enforcement agencies so that the matter is investigated thoroughly, transparently and brought to a rightful conclusion, it added.</p><p>TCS also announced an oversight panel and engagement of external entities in its internal probe.</p><p>The report of the internal investigation led by chief operating officer Aarthi Subramanian will be presented to the Oversight committee for review and implementation of any recommendations.</p><p>It also announced that the services of Deloitte, a consultancy, and Trilegal, a law firm, have been engaged to act as independent counsel to the internal probe.</p>.<p>A few days ago, reports of religious conversion and sexual misconduct began circulating from Nashik unit. It started in February when a complaint was filed by a political party worker with the Nashik City Police. According to the complaint, a Hindu woman employed at the company allegedly had begun observing Ramzan fasts.</p><p>As the case unfolded, Nida Khan's name came up. She is said to be the "mastermind" in the case. The police have made seven arrests so far and Nida Khan was 'absconding'. Previously, Khan was said to the 'HR head' of the unit. </p>.<p>However, the company clarified that Nida Khan, is not an HR manager, but a process associate and never held any leadership role.</p><p>As per the recent developments in the case, a local court on Thursday remanded two accused in police custody till April 18. Raza Rafiq Memon (35) and Shafi Bikhan Sheikh (36), both arrested afresh on Wednesday after being remanded in judicial custody in a related case, were produced in the court on Thursday. The judge remanded them in two-day police custody.<br><br></p>