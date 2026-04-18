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TCS Nashik row: Firm denies misconduct complaints, sets up oversight panel

"A preliminary review of the systems and records pertaining to the Nashik unit indicates that we have not received any complaints of the nature that are being alleged on either our ethics or POSH (prevention of sexual harassment) channels.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 07:16 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 07:16 IST
India NewsMaharashtraTCSReligious conversionsexual misconduct

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