<p>Mumbai: Amid suspicion that organised groups played a larger role in the sexual harassment and religious conversion case involving employees of IT major <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tcs">Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)</a>, the Nashik police is investigating the travel history, call records and bank accounts of the eight accused and one absconding suspect.</p><p>The incidents were reported between 2022-26 and so far nine FIRs have been registered. </p><p>The Nashik police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Deolali Camp and Mumbai Naka police stations by clubbing the entire case even as the police have appealed to victims to come up and lodge complaints. </p>.TCS sexual harassment case: Hindu group demands action against 'corporate jihad' .<p>The accused arrested so far are Danish Sheikh, Tousif Attar, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Asif Ansari, Shafi Sheikh and Ashwini Chainani.</p><p>Meanwhile, Nida Khan, who has emerged as one of the key players in the group accused of sexual harassment and religious conversion, has not yet been traced. </p><p>According to the charges, Nida Khan, who is on the HR team and tasked with addressing employee grievances and compliance with Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) regulations, ignored the victims' complaints. </p><p>The accused has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), Section 75 (sexual harassment), Section 79 (words/gestures intended to insult modesty of a woman), Section 351 (criminal intimidation), Section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), Section 118(2) (causing hurt) and Section 3(5) (common intention) and sections of the Information Technology Act.</p><p>The TCS has taken the issue seriously and suspended the employees.</p><p>Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran termed sexual harassment as "gravely concerning and anguishing", and announced that a thorough investigation is underway under TCS's Chief Operating Officer Arathi Subramanian to establish the facts and identify individuals responsible for the situation.</p>