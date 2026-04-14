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TCS Nashik sexual harassment case: Bank accounts of accused being scrutinised

The incidents were reported between 2022-26 and so far nine FIRs have been registered.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 10:02 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 10:02 IST
India NewsMaharashtraTCS

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