<p>Nashik: A local court on Monday extended till April 15 the police custody of the female HR manager of a Nashik-based IT firm in connection with the sexual exploitation and religious conversion case involving some women employees.</p>.<p>Eight employees of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had alleged sexual harassment and a forced religious conversion bid by their senior colleagues.</p>.<p>Earlier this week, the police formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the complaints lodged by eight employees, who claimed that senior colleagues mentally and sexually harassed them, and the human resources department ignored their complaints. The police have since arrested eight people, including the company’s female HR manager.</p>.'Zero-tolerance policy': TCS suspends Nashik employees accused of sexual harassment, religious conversion.<p>Assistant Public Prosecutor Aniket Awhad requested Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate JV Paliwal to extend the police custody, citing the need for an extensive investigation.</p>.<p>The HR manager is accused of neglecting the complaints raised by female victims.</p>.<p>Other arrested accused are identified as Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Shafi Sheikh, Asif Aftab Ansari, and Nida Khan.</p>.<p>After her arrest, the court remanded her to police custody till April 13.</p>.<p>TCS on Sunday said that the firm has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, confirming the suspension of employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at its Nashik office.</p>.<p>The employees being investigated have been suspended pending enquiry, the company's spokesperson said, adding that the firm is cooperating with local law enforcement authorities and any further action will be based on the conclusion of this investigation. </p>