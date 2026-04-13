Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

TCS Nashik sexual harassment case: Female HR manager's police custody extended till April 15

Eight employees of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had alleged sexual harassment and a forced religious conversion bid by their senior colleagues.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 13:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 April 2026, 13:51 IST
India NewsMaharashtraSexual HarassmentTCS

Follow us on :

Follow Us