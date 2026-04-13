<p>Mumbai: The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) has demanded the dismantling of the alleged “toxic jihadi mindset and organized crime” behind the shocking incidents reported in Nashik office of TCS.</p><p>According to HJS, a prominent Right-wing organisation, there are chances that what has been exposed so far, could be a part of a larger conspiracy.</p><p>"There are serious allegations of sexual harassment of Hindu women employees, pressure for religious conversion, forced consumption of beef, and compulsion to offer namaz,” HJS Maharashtra state organiser Sunil Ghanwat said.</p><p>“Such incidents indicate the presence of an organized and potentially dangerous mindset operating under the guise of corporate culture.” It has further warned of a mass protest if a thorough investigation is not conducted into the alleged ‘love jihad’, ‘religious terror’, and ‘conversion racket’ to expose any wider network,” he said. </p>.Tata Group says allegations at TCS Nashik anguishing, orders investigation by senior executive.<p>The HJS expressed concern that this may not be an isolated case limited to Nashik, but could be part of a wider ‘corporate jihad’ network extending to Mumbai and other branches across the country. </p><p>“A memorandum detailing these concerns has been submitted to the Nashik Police Commissioner, as well as to the district administrations of Niphad, Yeola, and Pimpalgaon Baswant. A large number of women and young members from the HJS’s women’s wing, ‘Ranragini’, actively participated in this initiative,’ he said. </p><p>According to him, such incidents indicate the presence of an organized and potentially dangerous mindset operating under the guise of corporate culture. </p><p>"So far, 7 accused individuals from the company have been arrested in connection with the case. The Samiti has raised the question that if such a number has been identified in Nashik alone, the scale of the issue in other cities could be significantly larger, indicating a broader ‘corporate conspiracy’,” he said and demanded that at companies where the dignity of Hindu women is allegedly compromised, and where such coercive practices occur, should face strict legal consequences, including cancellation of business licenses if found guilty.</p><p>It has also urged the government to immediately initiate a ‘Special Security and Anti-Religious Discrimination Audit’ across IT companies and MNCs in the state.</p><p>The Samiti emphasized that if such incidents occur in Nashik—a city revered as the holy land associated with Lord Rama—it is a matter of serious concern.</p><p> It warned that if the administration fails to take swift and decisive action against those involved, as well as against any system that enables such activities, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, along with other organizations, will be compelled to launch a nationwide agitation.</p>