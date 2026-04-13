Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

TCS sexual harassment case: Hindu group demands action against 'corporate jihad'

The HJS expressed concern that this may not be an isolated case limited to Nashik, but could be part of a wider ‘corporate jihad’ network extending to Mumbai and other branches across the country.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 15:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 April 2026, 15:42 IST
India NewsMaharashtraTCS

Follow us on :

Follow Us