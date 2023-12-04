JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Teacher molests 16-year-old student at coaching class in Mumbai; arrested

As per the complaint, the accused allegedly molested the girl on two occasions last month on the premises of the coaching class in the Sion Koliwada area under Antop Hill police station limits, police said.
Last Updated 04 December 2023, 08:13 IST

Follow Us

Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) A teacher has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 16-year-old student on the premises of a coaching class here, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl, the police on Saturday registered a case against the teacher under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said.

As per the complaint, the accused allegedly molested the girl on two occasions last month on the premises of the coaching class in the Sion Koliwada area under Antop Hill police station limits, he said.

The teacher has been arrested and remanded to police custody, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 04 December 2023, 08:13 IST)
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraCrimeMolestation

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT