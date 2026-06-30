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Homeindiamaharashtra

Technical glitch! Elderly woman farmer claims receiving '1 paisa' instalment under PM-Kisan scheme in Maharashtra

Bhandara district agriculture officer Sangita Mane clarified that the message may have been sent to the beneficiary due to a technical error.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 09:25 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 09:25 IST
India NewsMaharashtraTrendingPM KISAN

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