Technical glitch! Elderly woman farmer claims receiving '1 paisa' instalment under PM-Kisan scheme in Maharashtra

<p>Anyone expecting an instalment worth thousands would be shocked to receive a message claiming that only a single rupee had been deposited. Well, in a case reported from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>, a farmer claimed that she had received 'one paisa' as an instalment under a beneficiary scheme.</p><p>Lakshmibai, a 65-year-old beneficiary from Jevanala village in Bhandara district, received a message that Rs 0.01 had been credited to her bank account as an instalment under the <a href="https://pmkisan.gov.in/">Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme. </a></p>.'Thank you for trusting me': Boss receives drunk text from employee at 2 am, post goes viral.<p>Her son Khemraj Girepunje informed the media that the family was shocked to note that the credited amount was far from the expected instalment of Rs 2,000. </p><p>The authorities addressed the matter and reported a technical glitch. </p><p>Bhandara district agriculture officer Sangita Mane clarified that the message may have been sent to the beneficiary due to a technical error, and noted that as per records, the farmer's bank account had been successfully credited with the usual Rs 2,000 instalment.</p>