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Technical snag disrupts underground Metro services in Mumbai

This is the second major disruption on the 33.5-km-long corridor.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 07:01 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 07:01 IST
India NewsmetroMumbai MetroMaharahstradisruptionMumbai City

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