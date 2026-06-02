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Homeindiamaharashtra

Teen boy crushed to death during summer camp in Maharashtra's Solapur; two coaches booked

A case under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered by the the Barshi city police against two coaches.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 07:56 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 07:56 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimemurderSolapurDeathSummer campteenculpable homicide

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