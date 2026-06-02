Teen boy crushed to death during summer camp in Maharashtra's Solapur; two coaches booked

<p>Mumbai: A 15-year-old boy was allegedly crushed to death under a heavy pitch roller during a summer camp in Solapur district, Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. A case of culpable homicide has been registered against the two accused coaches and cricket associations. </p>.<p>The incident occurred on the morning of May 30, in which, the deceased. identified as Aarav alias Viren Chaudhary, suffered fatal injuries when he was pulling the equipment along with other children while preparing the pitch for a practice session, but got trapped under it, an official said.</p>.<p>According to the police, the children were carrying out the task on the instructions of the coaches, and no supervisor was present at the spot to oversee the activity.</p>.HC upholds lifer to farmer who killed wife with 19 chopper blows.<p>Following a preliminary inquiries, a case under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered by the the Barshi city police against two coaches and cricket associations.</p>.<p>According to the primary investigation, it was revealed that the children were pulling the heavy equipment without any adult supervision or safety measures in place, the official said.</p>.<p>Further investigation into the circumstances leading to the boy's death is underway, he added.</p>