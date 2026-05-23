<p>Thane: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>Mandir Mahasangh will launch a statewide agitation on Sunday, demanding the withdrawal of the proposed State Devasthan Inam Abolition Draft Act, 2026, claiming it targets properties of Hindu temples while excluding Waqf land from its purview.</p>.<p>The draft statute aims to grant ownership rights to tenants and occupants of lands historically owned by temple trusts. It proposes resolving pending disputes and unlocking 400,000 hectares of land. However, it is facing stiff opposition from Hindu organisations.</p>.<p>The Mahasangh on Saturday claimed that more than 300 memorandums had been submitted to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, ministers, and district collectors demanding the unconditional withdrawal of the draft law.</p>.<p>The Mahasangh is a state-level coalition of temple trustees, priests, and religious organisations, which aims to unite temple administrations, protect religious properties, and standardise temple culture.</p>.<p>The organisation claimed the proposed law will snatch the historic lands granted to deities by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and other royal dynasties, according to a release.</p>.<p>Alleging religious discrimination, the Mahasangh stated that Section 1 of the draft completely excludes Waqf Board lands from its purview while targeting Hindu temple properties.</p>.<p>"Section 18 bars trustees from seeking legal redressal in civil courts against arbitrary decisions by revenue officials, shutting the doors of the judiciary," the release stated.</p>.<p>The Mahasangh claimed that the government has assured them of convening a special meeting with Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule to address the grievances, the release added.</p>