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Homeindiamaharashtra

Temple trusts to protest against proposed Maharashtra law, call it discriminatory

The draft statute aims to grant ownership rights to tenants and occupants of lands historically owned by temple trusts. It proposes resolving pending disputes and unlocking 400,000 hectares of land.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 10:05 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 10:05 IST
India NewsMaharashtra

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