Tension brews between rival Sena factions as they come face-to-face in Mumbra

The Nagpur winter session of Maharashtra legislature starts on December 7.

The latest round of confrontation between the two Senas took place in Mumbra in Thane where both the factions came face-to-face.

Tension has been brewing up in Mumbra for the past few days over the demolition of ‘shakha’ or local party office, which has been there for the past 25 to 30 years.

The shakha was demolished on November 3 after the Shinde faction members took control of it and placed a shipping container to start the work. This prompted Thackeray to go and inspect the place, however, he was prevented from going inside because of barricades.

“The way you have torn the posters, we will tear you in the next elections…those ‘gaddar’ (traitors) who are high on power would be taught a lesson,” Thackeray said, adding that the administration and police seem to have become helpless.

However, Shinde said that Thackeray’s outburst is an empty threat.

“The people of Mumbra showed their power during his (Thackeray's) visit. Nothing works in front of people’s power,” he said.

“Many senior leaders from Shiv Sena UBT had accompanied him (Thackeray), but Shiv Sena’s Naresh Mhaske was tough enough to take them on. The bursting of crackers of the Shiv Sainiks in Mumbra drove them away,” he said.