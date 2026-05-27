Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Tension over tying of sacrificial goats in Thane housing society ahead of Bakrid

Police intervened to pacify both sides and stepped up security in the area, officials said on Tuesday, while locals alleged that three persons were injured in the incident.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 03:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 May 2026, 03:54 IST
India NewsMaharashtraThaneGoatsBakrid

Follow us on :

Follow Us