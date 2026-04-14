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Textile industry suffers Rs 4,000 crore loss in Maharashtra in one month due to ongoing West Asia crisis: MLA

The textile industry is the second largest employer after agriculture with key textile hubs in the state including Bhiwandi (Thane), Malegaon (Nashik), and Ichalkaranji (Kolhapur).
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 10:04 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 10:04 IST
India NewsMaharashtraTextile industryWest Asia

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