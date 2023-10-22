Thackeray Dussehra rally is a tradition and legacy, rest all 'duplicate': Sanjay Raut

'Uddhav Thackeray's speech at the Dussehra rally will be the beginning of a change in the state and at the national level in 2024. Thackeray's Dussehra rally has been a tradition and is a legacy of over five decades. First it was (Sena founder) Balasaheb and later Uddhavji,' Raut said.