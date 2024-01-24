Thackeray family aide Kishori Pednekar to appear before ED tomorrow in Covid body bags scam

Mumbai: Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar - a close aide of the Thackeray-family is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday in connection with a probe into money-laundering vis-a-vis alleged irregularities in purchasing of body bags by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for Covid-19 victims.

When the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, Pednekar (61) was the Mayor of Mumbai and led from the front.

At that point of time, Uddhav Thackeray was the Chief Minister heading the Maha Vikas Aghadi government before it was toppled in June 2022.

In September and November 2023, Pednekar was questioned by the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police and ED, respectively, in connection with the alleged body bags scam.

It is suspected that the contract for purchase of body bags was given on the instructions of Pednekar.