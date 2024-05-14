Thane businessman turns rescuer at Ghatkopar hoarding collapse site

Mumbai: When Amit Gupchandani made a pitstop to refuel his car at the BPCL petrol pump in Ghatkopar here on Monday afternoon, he had no idea that within minutes, his life would change and he would turn saviour to strangers.

Gupachandani was among the many unsuspecting people at the scene where a 100-foot-tall illegal billboard fell on the petrol pump in Ghatkopar during dust storms and unseasonal rains that lashed the city.

At least nine persons were killed and 70others injured when the billboard fell and trapped at least 100 people.

Talking to PTI, Thane-based businessman Gupchandani, who is in his early 40s, said, "At the time of the incident, I was at the petrol pump to refuel my car, and out of nowhere, strong winds started gusting, and the hoarding fell on the petrol pump. People started running, and my friend and I luckily escaped unhurt."