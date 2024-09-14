Thane court acquits four persons accused of attacking hawker

Thane: A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has acquitted four persons accused of attacking a hawker, stating that the prosecution had failed to prove the charge of attempt to murder against them.

Additional sessions judge DS Deshmukh, in an order dated September 10, acquitted Rakesh Rajkumar Banmakode (45), his brother Sonu (40), Alka Rajkumar Banmakode (60), and Shobha Mhsake (78) for the attack on a hawker in 2014.

According to the prosecution, the accused allegedly attacked the victim, Mohammad Gulshan Mohammed Ibrahim Sayyed (44), with a sword and sickle near Mumbra railway station on the night of March 1, 2014, and seriously injured him.