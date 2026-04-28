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Thane court acquits man accused of raping, impregnating sister-in-law

A copy of the order dated April 18 was made available on Monday.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 07:26 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 07:26 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeThane

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