Thane court acquits man accused of raping married woman; says she's aware of what's good and what's bad

Thane: A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has acquitted a 46-year-old man accused of raping a woman who was in a relationship with him for nearly 14 years.

Thane Sessions Judge Dr Rachna R Tehra said the woman is married having two children. Hence, she is well acquainted with what is good and what is bad.

The relationship kept by her with the accused for about 14 years is a very long span of period. It is highly impossible to accept the fact that due to threats she kept physical relations with the accused for such a long period, the court said in the order passed on November 1.

A copy of the order, which did not mention the woman's age and place of incident, was made available on Sunday.

The court also acquitted the man's mother who was booked under various charges in the case.

The prosecution told the court that the victim was a neighbour of the accused and knew him very well.

On October 24, 2013, the victim filed a police complaint against the accused.

The woman said she got married in 1992. She alleged the accused had called her to his house under the pretext that his mother was not well.

When the victim went to his house, she found his mother was fine. The accused gave the woman an intoxicating drink after consuming which she fell unconscious.

When she woke up, she found herself feeling uneasy and in pain and kiss marks on her chest, the prosecution told the court.